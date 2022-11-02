The Cave: Plato's Allegory in Clay

Not Available

An excerpt from Plato's Republic, the 'Allegory of the Cave' is a classic commentary on the human condition. It is an example of the philosophical underpinnings of Lovecraft's thought and fiction. Fans of cosmic horror should have no trouble discerning in Plato's allegory the roots of Lovecraft's theme of awakening to a vast and terrible ultimate reality The filmmakers have brought Plato's pedagogical story to life by shooting over 4,000 still photographs of John Grigsby's wonderful claymation. The unique look of the film was achieved by use of candlelight in a real fire that burned at the back of the set.