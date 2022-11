Not Available

Ae-rang is a celebrated gisaeng who has the ability to knock out any man in the world with the flick of her hand or skirt and in the blink of an eye. She's got the men eating out of her hands with bedtime techniques that no one else knows about. One day, an impregnable man who won't date anyone is assigned to her village. The magistrate and Ae-rang secretly bet that she will or won't be able to have him begging for her.