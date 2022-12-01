Not Available

THE CELINE ARCHIVE is a creative documentary that brings together animation, portraiture, interviews, site visits, and archival materials to explore the story of Celine Navarro, a [email protected] immigrant woman murdered by her community in 1932. Seven [email protected] men and women kidnapped her, tried her for crimes of morality (adultery and stealing from her husband), made her crawl on beans, stoned her, and then buried her alive before they were acquitted in a prominent case that captivated Americans and the world.