The Celtic Legacy offers a trip back in time, from the Megalithic to Romanization of the Iberian Peninsula to discover the singular culture of the Castros in Galicia. Hair-rising landscapes, burial mounds, petroglyphs, fortified cities, lithic sculptures and exquisite jewels will define an era lost in time. The audience’s eye will be guided from the ancient Galicia to other places in Europe during those days: Brittany, Scotland, Ireland… where the Celtic culture left deep marks that persisted until today.