The Cemetery Club (מועדון בית הקברות)

The film follows five years of meetings of a group of elderly Holocaust survivors who came to Israel from Poland after World War II. They meet each week at the Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem, where they have discussions and read their own writings. The group has association rules, called "the Mt. Herzl Academy". The group includes the director's grandmother, Minia, and her great-aunt Lena. Over the recorded period, some of the group's members pass away, affecting relationships within the group and causing Holocaust memories to surface