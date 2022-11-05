The Cemetery Under the Moon

Not Available

A howling cry fills the night air of the dark cemetery grounds. The moon illuminates the graves that line up the grounds. The howling continues when a ghost with blood flowing down her face and her hair flowing down her back smiles fiendishly. The ghost lets out a fiendish laugh and turns into a beautiful young girl. So-young was engaged to be married to Sang-cheol. But a wealthy businessman Han who wanted Sang-cheol as his son-in-law schemes to get rid of So-young. In the end, Han traps Sang-cheol into killing So-young and marries Ji-hye, Han's daughter. So-young leaves a letter for her younger brother Tae-ha asking him to pass his civil service exams and to avenge her death for her. She begins to help her brother with her supernatural abilities. The angry ghost of So-young begins a series of bloody revenges on Han and Sang-cheol.