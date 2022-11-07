The Censor

Not Available

In claymation, the Ontario Censor Board meets to consider an animated short, which begins simply enough, but soon scandalizes the Board with the sexual activities of its two characters: a man and woman meet on a street corner, go to a bedroom, and soon are swinging on a chandelier. A dog joins them somehow, although by now, we see only the Board and its shocked response. The film finished, they must determine their rating: out come darts and a dart board. What rating will the film receive? Will the morals of the people of Ontario be protected?