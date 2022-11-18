The Chagra

Not Available

El Chagra is a short film that is constructed with two main concepts. The Alzheimer's disease and the Tibetan Book of the Dead. Creating an analogy between the two, we assemble a cinematographic journey through Don Genaros disturbed mind. Recollecting, relapsing and reviving his last memories we try to give the audience a hint of the whole background, and story about his life by creating the divergent freedom, a glimpse of interpretation of the world as the main character sees it.