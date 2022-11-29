The Challenge of Champions: The Story of Lane Frost and Red Rock

Not Available

The "Challenge of Champions" celebrates the life and careers of Bull riding's two greatest celebrities: famed PRCA World Champion bull rider Lane Frost and Red Rock, the sport's more fearsome bull who went unridden 309 times. The DVD includes candid and intimate interviews with some of the people closest to the sports' two best-known competitors: Lane's parents Clyde & Elsie Frost, riding partners and friends Tuff Hedeman and Cody Lambert, sportscaster George Michael, stock contractor and owner of Red Rock, John Growney, journalist & photographers Sue Rosoff & Kendra Santos, actor Luke Perry & others.