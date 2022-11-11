The Champ and the King

Not Available

On February 14, 1973 Elvis presented Muhammad Ali with an 'Elvis Style' robe emblazoned with the words, 'People's Choice' on the back in rhinestones and jewels. The wording was a mistake as Ali was known as the 'The Peoples Champion'. Elvis was very upset about this but it too late. Ali thanked Elvis for the robe then went directly to the Las Vegas Convention Center for his fight that night against Joe Bugner where he wore Elvis' robe for the first time. Often the story is told he did not wear it this night, but as you can see in the video clip below, he sure did, and he won the fight too! As an aside Sammy Davis Jr was ringside for the fight and bought into the ring post fight by Ali.