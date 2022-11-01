The Champagne Spy

Not Available

Oded Gur Arie was born in Israel, and as he was growing up in the 1960's his father would frequently go away on business trips for weeks on end, with little warning of when he would be coming or going. Oded was puzzled by this, but it wasn't until Ze'ev Gur Arie moved to Paris with his wife and son that he told young Oded what he did for a living -- he was an agent with MOSSAD, the Israeli intelligence agency, and under their tutelage he was leading a double life as Wolfgang Lotz, a wealthy horse breeder with a past in Nazi Germany. As Lotz, Ze'ev made friends with a number of former Nazi scientists who were being courted by the Egyptian government with an eye towards creating advanced weapons systems to use against Israel... ~ Mark Deming, Rovi