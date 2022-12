Not Available

In the third of four shorts in this series, two ex-prizefighters, Max Baer and Maxie Rosenbloom, are hired by an archaeologist, Professor Bentley, to guard a million dollars worth of antiques and relics in his home. During the night, each makes a play for the professor's secretary, Miss Pearson, who is working for a gang of crooks planning to rob the place. She slips them a mickey-finn but they come to soon enough to catch the crooks and save the relics.