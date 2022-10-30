Not Available

Discover the story of our first quests to explore Mars as Emmy award-winning producer/director/writer and director of the office of communication and education at JPL Blaine Baggett premieres his latest documentary film, The Changing Face of Mars. The JPL - produced, 90-minute documentary is told through a mix of archival footage and interviews with the scientists and engineers who pioneered Mars exploration. It serves as the fourth installment of Baggett's Beginnings of the Space Age documentary series chronicling the evolution of space exploration since the first rockets were launched into space.