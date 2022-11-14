The Chanting 2

Not Available

Sam, or Samantha, has recently moved out from her old, haunted boarding house, escaping from followers of Mangkoedjiwo Sect who seek revenge over the death of Sri Sukmarahimi Mangkodjiwo. Her traumatic boyfriend, Agung, is looking for her. Sam sets herself apart in a new foster family to deal with her own dark side. The menace within her is raised stronger and stronger as she cannot stop herself from chanting the cursed chant to bring deadly punishments to people around her. Agung has to find her, and bring her back to pure conscience before the chant and her own dark side take over her life completely.