The Chanting 3

A group of youngsters is on a mission to Ujung Sedo, to find their missing friends in a haunting jungle. Along the way, they met Samantha who's in a personal mission to the a mystical village. They went across the dark woods, a deafening fog, and a deadly cave where strange events followed them. Every twist is connected to Samantha who has a wicked curse to summon a she-devil called Kuntilanak. The old witch who lives in the village may be the only one who can stop the curse. But, that's not her plan at all.