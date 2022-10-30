The Chaperone 3D

Not Available

The Chaperone tells the true, previously untold story of a lone school teacher who fought off an entire motorcycle gang while chaperoning a middle school dance in a church basement in 1970s Montreal, Canada. Told from the first person unscripted perspective of the school teacher and DJ who were there that night, The Chaperone recreates the whole scene using hand drawn animation, miniature sets, puppets, live action Kung Fu and explosions all done in stereoscopic 3D. With over 10,000 hand drawings (many of which were colored in crayon by hand), an original blaxploitation score and featuring a cast of over 200 people, The Chaperone is an unconventional approach to documentary shorts.