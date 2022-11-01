1962

The Chapman Report

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1962

Studio

Darryl F. Zanuck Productions

Based on the best-selling novel by Irving Wallace that was inspired by the Kinsey Report on the sexual mores of suburban women, the film follows the personal (read sexual) lives of four women (Claire Bloom, Jane Fonda, Shelley Winters and Glynis Johns) with four separate sexual hangups, ranging from frigidity to nymphomania. Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. plays a research psychologist who becomes entangled with Fonda, the young woman suffering from emotional frigidity.

Cast

Efrem Zimbalist, Jr.Paul Radford
Shelley WintersSarah Garnell
Jane FondaKathleen Barclay
Claire BloomNaomi Shields
Glynis JohnsTeresa Harnish
Ray DantonFred Linden

