The Charlatans : Just Lookin' 1990-1997

Not Available

Just Lookin' spans the Charlatan's career from 1990- 1997 and gathers together all 18 promotional videos. Other features include a live section boasting 13 performances across 4 shows, the UK discography plus a bonus alternative USA version of Weirdo. Vid One of England's premiere rock bands throughout the 1990's, the Charlatans UK mix a Brit-Pop sensibility with a strong predilection for classic rock. JUST LOOKIN' 1990-1997 is a collection of highlights from their successful career. Along with dozens of videos for hits like "Then," "Weirdo," and "How High," the compilation features clips from 4 different live performances, starting with a 1990 concert at Manchester's The Ritz and ending with a 1997 performance at the outdoor Phoenix Festival.