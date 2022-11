Not Available

Recorded live in Nashville, Tenn., this memorable concert captures the all-American Charlie Daniels Band playing the most requested tracks of their celebrated career. A nostalgic set list includes "Road Dogs," "The Legend of Wooley Swamp," "Sidewinder," "Trudy," "Still in Saigon," "Freebird," "Long-Haired Country Boy," "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed," "In America," "Take the Highway" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."