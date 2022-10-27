The Charlots Return

Not Available

Antonio returned to Portugal ten years ago with his lovely (and quite thin) French wife. She has since become quite a hefty specimen of womanhood, and his eye has lately been wandering to others. When his strong-tempered wife catches him with another woman (their neighbor), she bonks him on the head. In order to avoid further embarrassment, he pretends this has induced amnesia. He does so well in his pretense that his worried wife calls his old Parisian buddies (the rest of the Charlots) and asks them to come and help revive his memory.