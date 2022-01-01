Jack Hammond is sentenced to life in prison, but manages to escape. To get away from the police he takes a girl as hostage and drives off in her car. The girl happens to be the only daughter of one of the richest men in the state. In a while the car chase is being broadcast live on every TV-channel.
|Charlie Sheen
|Jackson Hammond
|Kristy Swanson
|Natalie Voss
|Henry Rollins
|Officer Dobbs (lead chase car driver)
|Rocky Carroll
|Byron Wilder (Channel 8 traffic reporter)
|Ray Wise
|Dalton Voss
|Cary Elwes
|Steve Horsegroovy
