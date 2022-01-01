1994

The Chase

  • Comedy
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 1994

Studio

Capitol Films

Jack Hammond is sentenced to life in prison, but manages to escape. To get away from the police he takes a girl as hostage and drives off in her car. The girl happens to be the only daughter of one of the richest men in the state. In a while the car chase is being broadcast live on every TV-channel.

Cast

Charlie SheenJackson Hammond
Kristy SwansonNatalie Voss
Henry RollinsOfficer Dobbs (lead chase car driver)
Rocky CarrollByron Wilder (Channel 8 traffic reporter)
Ray WiseDalton Voss
Cary ElwesSteve Horsegroovy

