The Chase Chronicles: Ghostly Encounters

A ghost hunting crew is being documented on their very first paranormal experience in a so-called haunted house. The team members (intelligently stupid) seek out the paranormal and show off their gadgets to catch ghouls. They state their outsider and controversial beliefs on the paranormal and reveal that they intend to exploit the poltergeists. While searching, one crew member becomes possessed (or has just eaten far too many burritos). An exorcism takes place as they intend to expel the burrito demon out of the crew member’s body.