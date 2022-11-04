Not Available

The Chasers was Erik Løchen's debut as a feature film director, and paved the way for a new type of film in Norway. The connection to the French New Wave, which also started around 1960, seems clear: The film is characterized by unexpected cuts, the lack of natural photography and actors / narrator who addresses the audience directly, commenting the plot. The story is ordinary enough - a love triangle of two men who desire the same woman. We follow them through three days of grouse hunting, a chase that ends violently. Or does it? With responsibility for directing, screenplay, film clips and jazz music Løchen plays with public expectations of what a plot will consist of, delivering an ironic chamber play in the mountains. The Chasers is undoubtedly one of the major works of Norwegian film modernism, and was chosen in the main competition at Cannes in 1960.