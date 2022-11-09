The Cheated Lover

Not Available

Elena is the daughter of a rich man, she is married to Sergio, whose origins are very humble. When they married they had an agreement: he would never cheat on her, otherwise it would result in divorce and the loss of all the money and life style he's accustomed to; on the other hand, she has all the freedom she wants. But despite this agreement, Sergio now has a young and free-spirited lover, Titty, who threatens to leave him, if they don't spend the holidays together. Sergio finds a way to hire her as a house keeper at the beach house, so they can be closer. Rebecca, who manages the staff at the beach house, is not happy about this new hiring and has plotted with the staff to unveil the truth behind the new arrival . . .