The Cheaters Club

Samantha, Trina and Rain are three sexy friends who form "The Cheater's Club", an agency designed to help women expose their men, who have been accused of cheating and encourage the men through unconventional methods to change their adulterous ways. Olive, played by Eva Marcille, runs the agency while the ladies execute the operation and set the traps for the un-expecting men! The ladies use their feminine wiles to expose the cheaters at almost any costs. Women hire them to answer that nagging question, "Is my man cheating"? Eventually the ladies decide to take things up a notch by kidnapping, imprisoning and torturing the men into forcing confessions. Samantha, the leader of the group, takes things too far and as she flashes back to her own personal pain and ultimately someone pays a price for their action that changes everyone forever.