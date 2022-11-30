The Chechen Diary of Polina Zerebova

Not Available

The Diary of Polina Żerebcowa, now an acclaimed writer and journalist, is a moving record of entering adulthood during the course of the war. The Chechen author describes her childhood and youth, which spanned from 1994 to 2004. First as a nine – year-old girl, then as a teenager, she documents her process of adolescence, presents her own vision of the world and immortalizes the experiences that shape her-she records her whole life, which takes place during the horrific Chechen wars. And although Polina's diary is a loose personal note, it is exceedingly evocative and lyrical. It leaves no one indifferent. The show, whose main character is the aforementioned diary presented by the outstanding actor, Andrzej Seweryn, gives Polina her voice so that she can tell us about what she experienced, what happened over the course of 10 years, during the two Chechen wars. Thus the story of how to remain human in the most inhumane circumstances is created.