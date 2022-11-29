The Cheeky Chap

Not Available

Ma is a grinning and arrogant young man who believes himself invincible, and with fairly good reason. He intervenes to save Captain Kao from robbery, then aids and abets the robbery of an old man, whose daughter Chin he falls instantly in love with. The stolen money was to pay a debt and, because he hasn't the money, the old man is mortally wounded by Sha, the debt collector's assistant. Ma spends the remainder of the film wooing Chin and baiting and fighting the villains, who seem to keep changing allegiances.