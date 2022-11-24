The Chemical Brothers : Don\'t Think

Not Available

With Don't Think, multi GRAMMY® Award-winning electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers bring their mind-bendingly psychedelic live show to the big screen for the first time, and in grand style. A state of art spectacle shot at Japan's Fujirock Festival in front of 50,000 ravenous fans, Don't Think combines the Chemical Brothers famously ferocious modern electronic sounds and hardcore dance beats with eye-popping visuals. Directed by their longtime visual collaborator Adam Smith, and shot on 20 cameras, Don't Think is the first concert film to feature Dolby 7:1 surround sound, mixed for the screen by the band, and includes 2 new Chemical Brothers tracks. Don't think, let it flow, surrender to the void.