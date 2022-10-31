The Chemical Brothers - Further

Not Available

The Chemical Brothers return with their most ambitious project yet, a full-on 51 minute audio/visual experience with cutting edge visuals tailored to the eight epic tracks. The culmination of nearly two decades of psychedelic exploration, Further is a record that ebbs and flows like the band’s legendary live shows, an impressive collection that finds The Chemical Brothers at their most unrestrained and melodic best. Here, West Coast power pop harmonies sit beside German Motorik rhythms while My Bloody Valentine-esque sonic manipulations plane across the top of early house bass-lines. Step further into the future with The Chemical Brothers.