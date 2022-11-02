The Chemical Brothers: Glastonbury 2007

Not Available

Chemical Brothers brought the Other Stage to a rousing finale on the last night of Glastonbury Festival (June 24). The Glastonbury veterans and former Pyramid Stage headliners returned to their spiritual home to round off the festival opposite The Who. Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons provided the muddy but jubilant Other Stage crowd with a thrill-packed show which married spectacular visuals to a set packed from the greatest hits, which climaxed with 'Dig Your Own Hole' classic 'Elektrobank'.