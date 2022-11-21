The Chemical Brothers: Glastonbury 2015

Not Available

The Chemical Brothers' regular visual collaborator Adam Smith stood in for bandmember Ed Simons on-stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night during their headline set on the Other Stage, operating the new visuals he's created for the show with partner Marcus Lyall. The new visuals combine lighting and projection installations with the visceral raw energy of an acid house warehouse rave - and one of Smith and Lyall's visuals, for the new track Under Neon Lights, featuring St. Vincent, has now been released on YouTube. Adam Smith - director of videos for The Streets, Jamie T and others, and on TV and film drama – has been creating visuals for Rowlands and Simons, originally as half of Vegetable Vision, since the Nineties. He described the new Chemical Brothers show as “a truly unique, immersive psychedelic experience. Our aim is to fully capture the spirit of the music in the incredible new Chemical Brothers live set.”