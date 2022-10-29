The Chemical Brothers - Live In Trafalgar Square

Not Available

The Chemical Brothers rocked Trafalgar Square last Sunday in front of a crowd of 90,000 - their biggest-ever London Show - thanks to Beck's Fusions, a unique collaboration between Beck's beer and that most happening of art institutions, the ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts). Beck's Fusions' aim is to mix music with visual art in the most state-of-the-art, no-holds barred way, so what more earth-shattering way to kick off this concept than this hands-in-the air aural and visual extravaganza by those legendary masters of the big beat electronic dance genre, The Chemical Brothers?