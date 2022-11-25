Not Available

It is the story of an old man - Gulam - and the cherry tree which grew in his garden. As the story opens, the village children consider Gulam their best friend. But as the war wears on, Gulam directs his kindness and affection to his cherry tree, shielding the tree from the children who are starving. In the process, Gulam becomes very aggressive and eventually is seen as the enemy of the children. The movie shows how war can destory even the most tender and gentle feelings, as well as the most basic moral values of being human.