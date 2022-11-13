Not Available

Comedy drama about John Croft (Neil Morrissey), a failed businessman who is heavily in debt when he finds a wallet which contains a map which he later finds could lead him to hidden treasure. He decides to search for the treasure alone, but Roland Blood (Jim Carter), a dealer in naval antiquities, is not far behind. Croft follows the clues on the map from a castle to a church to a seaside promotory and finds the spot where the treasure was buried is the site of a new beachside housing development. He tries to buy the house, but his bank manager does not look kindly on his proposal and his wife is about to discover that he re-mortgaged her home. He decides to take drastic action…