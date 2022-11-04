The Cheyenne's Bride

Not Available

The chief of the Sioux and the Cheyennes having fought a duel to the death, there is enmity between the tribes. In consequence, when the son of the Cheyenne chief woos a daughter of the Sioux he is taken prisoner by the men of the latter tribe and about to be killed. He is saved, however, by the girl's interference, but her chief's contempt for her soft-heartedness and desiring to settle the matter, ties her on the back of a wild horse and selecting two other horses gives one to the Cheyenne and one to a Sioux, telling them that the one who catches the maid wins her. A most exciting picture ensues that everyone will enjoy.