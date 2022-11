Not Available

Helmed by singer-songwriter-producer Eugene Record, The Chi-Lites scored Top Ten hits in both the pop and R&B charts throughout the 1960s and '70s. But it wasn't until 2004 that the silky soul crooners finally earned a Grammy Award for their sampled work on Beyonce Knowles' "Crazy in Love." This concert captures the Chi-Lites performing live renditions of classics such as "Are You My Woman (Tell Me So)," "A Letter to Myself," "Oh Girl," "Have You Seen Her," and many more.