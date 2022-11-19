Not Available

Bantam-sized Don "Red" Barry, Republic's answer to Jimmy Cagney, essays another Cagneyesque role in The Chicago Kid. The star plays Joe Ferrill, whose efforts to raise enough money so that his imprisoned father can live comfortably upon release come to naught when the elder Ferrill dies behind bars. Vowing revenge on Society, Joe aligns himself with a bunch of gangsters. He intends to use his mob connections to get even with auditor John Mitchell (Otto Kruger), the man whose testimony sent Joe's dad to the Big House. But Joe hasn't counted on falling in love with Mitchell's pretty daughter Chris (Lynne Roberts). Attempting to undo the wrongs he has already done, Joe discovers that his new mob pals aren't exactly the kind to forgive and forget.