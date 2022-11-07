The Chick Corea Elektric Band: Live at the Maintenance Shop

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Jazz Greats, Classic Jazz, Jazz & Easy Listening - Groundbreaking keyboardist Chick Corea takes the stage at Iowa State University with bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl to perform a rousing set of songs of electric jazz fusion, a genre Corea helped define during the 1960s. This 1985 concert showcases the trio's wizardry on tunes such as "King Cockroach," "Malaguena," "Rumble," "India Town" and "Sidewalk." This program also features a biography of the band.