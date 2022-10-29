Not Available

The Chicks

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AFC

Focuses primarily on three women and the (unseen) man who goes in and out of their lives. One member of this trio is a saleswoman with an open relationship that suddenly closes when she learns that her lover has been unfaithful. It seems that he has dallied with a book-dealer (her nemesis) who ultimately does not propose as much of a threat to the disillusioned saleswoman as a certain actress. Along with these three are several other females who interact with the main protagonists. Set up more in the manner of a stage play with changing scenes and acts.

Cast

Juliette BinocheAntoinette
Marie-France PisierChristine
Dominique LavanantEvelyne
Macha MérilFrançoise
Catherine SamieSimone
Clémentine CélariéEliane

Images