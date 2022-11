Not Available

Irish folk band The Chieftains gathered for this special concert in Nashville that included performances from guest musicians such as Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, David Rawling and more. Highlighted tracks include "Tennessee Stud," "Cindy," "Molly Bawn," "Country Blues," "Shady Grove," "All Smiles Tonight," "Katie Dear," "Whole Heap of Little Horses," "Lambs in the Green Field" and many more.