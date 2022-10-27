Not Available

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. The Children of Noisy Village (Swedish: Alla vi barn i Bullerbyn) is a 1986 film directed by Lasse Hallström, based on books by Astrid Lindgren. The movie starred Anna Sahlin and premiered in December 6, 1986 and its sequel, Mer om oss barn i Bullerbyn, premiered the following year. The two movies were then reworked into a 7 episode TV-series that was broadcast in 1989. It is also the name of a 1960 television series based on Lindgren's books. Description above from the Wikipedia article The Children of Noisy Village (film), licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.