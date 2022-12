Not Available

During the Soviet times, the Aviation Institute in Riga was where our fathers came to study. When the Soviet Union collapsed, they became the first black inhabitants of Latvia. We are their children - the first generation of dark-skinned Latvians. We are trying to figure out how our lives differ from those of our fathers, and what distinguishes or unites us with the rest of the Latvian society. What does it mean - to be different, and how does it affect our lives?