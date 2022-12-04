Not Available

The Children of the Noon deals with the universal subject of life. Daily activities mark the passage of time for the children and teenagers in the orphanage in the small Kenyan village of Nchiru. It soon emerges that the fact they are orphans and the genteel poverty they share are not the only problems that unite them and determine their days. A sudden death of one of them breaks the narrative rhythm and changes all points of view, intertwining a dense web of pains and joys, friendships and hopes.