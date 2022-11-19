The Children of USSR

Not Available

A group of young immigrants from Soviet Union live in a provincial Israeli town. In their new homeland the only person who follows them closely is the local policeman, family ties are wearing out day by day, and they do everything to mess their lives up, transforming their anxiety to get a new social standing in violence and robbery. Will they be able to build a soccer team and win the local championship? Will sport help them to recover self-esteem and prove to everyone that they are not doomed to live as criminals?