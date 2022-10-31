Not Available

Through the stories of ordinary people and analysis from the world’s leading experts, “The China Question” explores the challenge America faces as China becomes the world's second superpower. To understand the economic, political and moral implications of China's rise, filmmaker Brook Silva-Braga spent over a year traveling both China and America. On a thoughtful, personal journey into corners of the People's Republic often off-limits to western journalists we meet ordinary people dealing with extraordinary change, and reflect on the twists of fate and history that brought us here.