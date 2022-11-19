The Chinese Ghostbuster

Not Available

Wu Ma stars as a ghost who's searching for the perfect husband for his daughter. In order to get her married, the two decide to leave the spirit plain and head for the land of the living. To their surprise the world had drastically changed since they've last visited. The duo finds a likely candidate in a street hustler. The ghostly pair chase the poor guy until he seeks the help of a tao priest. Will the Tao priest send these wandering spirits back to hell or will the hustler join is ghostly bride forever?