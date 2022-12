Not Available

"Glory of Soldiers" is a military theme tribute produced by Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tencent Computer System Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Sicheng Film Co., Ltd. The film is issued by Chongqing Boling Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. Directed by the post-80s director Min Mingwen, starring Huang Wei, Zhou Haodong, Huang Yifei, He Wenhui and so on. On October 1, 2019, Tencent Video was exclusively launched.