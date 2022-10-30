Not Available

The Chipettes: The Glass Slipper Collection

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Enjoy over an hour of music and laughter starring The Chipettes and, of course, Alvin, Simon and Theodore! First, in Cinderella, Cinderella, The Chipettes take center stage in a hilarious retelling of the classic fairy tale! An overworked Brittany dreams of her mean sisters and stepmother and finds herself living the fairy tale, complete with Fairy Godmunk (Simon) and a handsome Prince Charming (Alvin, of course). This and three additional adventures are included in The Chipettes: The Glass Slipper Collection. Episodes: Cinderella, Cinderella, Sisters, The Chipette Story, and Operation Theodore.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images