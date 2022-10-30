Not Available

Enjoy over an hour of music and laughter starring The Chipettes and, of course, Alvin, Simon and Theodore! First, in Cinderella, Cinderella, The Chipettes take center stage in a hilarious retelling of the classic fairy tale! An overworked Brittany dreams of her mean sisters and stepmother and finds herself living the fairy tale, complete with Fairy Godmunk (Simon) and a handsome Prince Charming (Alvin, of course). This and three additional adventures are included in The Chipettes: The Glass Slipper Collection. Episodes: Cinderella, Cinderella, Sisters, The Chipette Story, and Operation Theodore.