The Chivalrous Way of Heaven

Not Available

1160 AD. Times of Emperor Digunai from Jin Dynasty. Wang Shixuan returns to his hometown in Guanzhong to investigate problems with serious water shortage, In search of water sources he trapped on Mount Zhongnan and wanted to pull out his sword and kill himself, but he was saved by a nobleman who passed on his Qian Yin Gong and Kun Yang Sword. On the way to find the water, Wang Shixuan rescued Ye Sanniang and others, and went to Mulberry Village to heal his wounds. Someone in the village is greedy for riches and secretly informing on the corrupt official Tang Tianying.