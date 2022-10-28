The Chosen Few 2: The Life of an AFL Captain

Not Available

FILMMAKER Peter Dickson spent the past 10 months studying AFL club captains, coming away from the process with a changed view of aspects of leadership. Dickson’s 90-minute film, The Chosen Few 2, was woven together from more than 100 hours of interviews conducted in some 50 locations across the country with about 30 people, including the captains of 17 clubs, some of their partners and family members, leadership experts and several former skippers. Gold Coast captain Gary Ablett declined to be involved.